Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obi Cubana GIFTS wife a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - Obi Cubana GIFTS wife a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Socialite Obi Cubana gifts wife Mercedes Benz worth N40M Pulse Nigeria:
Socialite Obi Cubana gifts wife Mercedes Benz worth N40M
Obi Cubana Gifts Wife Mercedes Benz Car Worth N40M News Break:
Obi Cubana Gifts Wife Mercedes Benz Car Worth N40M
Businessman Obi Cubana gifts just wife, Ebele, a 2021 Benz GLE53 Gist Reel:
Businessman Obi Cubana gifts just wife, Ebele, a 2021 Benz GLE53
Businessman Obi Cubana gifts his wife, Ebele, a 2021 Benz GLE53 Instablog 9ja:
Businessman Obi Cubana gifts his wife, Ebele, a 2021 Benz GLE53
Obi Cubana Buys ₦40M Worth Mercedes Benz AMG For Wife. (PHOTO) Legit 9ja:
Obi Cubana Buys ₦40M Worth Mercedes Benz AMG For Wife. (PHOTO)


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: What Liquorose Said To Cross After She Replaced Him With Peace For Eviction This Week - Bukas Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
3 BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch, 8 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit, 3 hours ago
5 N-Power: FG recruits 510,000 Graduates, Non-Graduates - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 PIB: Lawan Denies Collecting $10m Bribe From Oil Coys - Leadership, 22 hours ago
7 Many scramble inside dirty water to pick money sprayed by singer Zlatan Ibile during a performance in Lagos - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
8 LASTMA official falls off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Two policemen killed, three others injured at Kogi checkpoint - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 DSS under fire for alleged inaction after Cleric, Salihu Zaria, threatened to kill Christians - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info