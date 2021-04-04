I’m Terribly Shocked By Buhari, There’ll Be PTB After 2023 Election – Tunde Bakare Naija News - Following speculations that he has already thrown his hat in the ring to contest the 2023 presidential election, Pastor Tunde Bakare says he will either be President Tunde Bakare or remain Pastor Tunde Bakare post-2023, stressing that his initials will ...



News Credibility Score: 99%