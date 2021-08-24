Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court strikes out fresh motion by DSS to further detain Igboho's 4 associates
News photo Vanguard News  - ABUJA -The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, struck out a fresh motion the Department of State Services,

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court strikes out DSS’ motion seeking reversal of bail to Igboho’s associates The Nation:
Court strikes out DSS’ motion seeking reversal of bail to Igboho’s associates
Court strikes out DSS suit seeking further detention of four Igboho’s aides Nigerian Tribune:
Court strikes out DSS suit seeking further detention of four Igboho’s aides
Court disappoints DSS, strikes out fresh motion against Igboho News Wire NGR:
Court disappoints DSS, strikes out fresh motion against Igboho's associates
Court Strikes Out DSS Suit To Detain Sunday Igboho’s 4 Associates The Will:
Court Strikes Out DSS Suit To Detain Sunday Igboho’s 4 Associates
Court Strikes Out DSS Suit Seeking To Further Detain Sunday Igboho Kanyi Daily:
Court Strikes Out DSS Suit Seeking To Further Detain Sunday Igboho's Four Aides
Court Strikes Out DSS Suit Seeking Further Detention Of Sunday Igboho’s Aides Inside Oyo:
Court Strikes Out DSS Suit Seeking Further Detention Of Sunday Igboho’s Aides


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy, says Cross - The Punch, 12 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 PIA: Lawan dismisses allegation of $10m bribe - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 ‘I foresee Taliban taking over some Nigerian states’ – Primate Ayodele releases fearful prophecies - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
5 BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit, 13 hours ago
7 Father of two allegedly steals car, repaints it within 8 hours in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 LASTMA official falls off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Obi Cubana gifts his wife Ebele Iyiegbu a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Boko Haram, ISWAP: Repentant terrorists may takeover Nigerian govt like Taliban – Arewa youths - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info