Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Whereabouts of 10 percent of Borno population unknown- Governor Zulum
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, has said that the whereabouts of no fewer than 10 percent of the population of the State is unknown as a result of insurgency.

 

The governor discl

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Over 100,000 killed, 2,600 surrender in Borno, says Zulum Daily Trust:
Over 100,000 killed, 2,600 surrender in Borno, says Zulum
Whereabouts Of 10 Percent Of Borno Population Unknown – Governor Zulum Naija Loaded:
Whereabouts Of 10 Percent Of Borno Population Unknown – Governor Zulum
Insecurity: Whereabouts Of 10 Percent Of Borno Population Unknown – Zulum The Herald:
Insecurity: Whereabouts Of 10 Percent Of Borno Population Unknown – Zulum
Whereabouts of 10% of Borno residents unknown -Gov Zulum Ripples Nigeria:
Whereabouts of 10% of Borno residents unknown -Gov Zulum
Whereabouts Of 10 Percent Of Borno Population Unknown - Zulum The Nigeria Lawyer:
Whereabouts Of 10 Percent Of Borno Population Unknown - Zulum
Whereabouts of 10 percent of Borno population unknown – Zulum The News Guru:
Whereabouts of 10 percent of Borno population unknown – Zulum


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: What Liquorose Said To Cross After She Replaced Him With Peace For Eviction This Week - Bukas Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
3 BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch, 8 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit, 3 hours ago
5 N-Power: FG recruits 510,000 Graduates, Non-Graduates - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 PIB: Lawan Denies Collecting $10m Bribe From Oil Coys - Leadership, 22 hours ago
7 Many scramble inside dirty water to pick money sprayed by singer Zlatan Ibile during a performance in Lagos - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
8 LASTMA official falls off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Two policemen killed, three others injured at Kogi checkpoint - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 DSS under fire for alleged inaction after Cleric, Salihu Zaria, threatened to kill Christians - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info