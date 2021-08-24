Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Over 100, 000 killed in northeast insurgency ― Zulum
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Over 100,000 people have been killed in the 12-year old insurgency in the northeast, Governor Babagana Zulum has said.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insurgency: 10% of our people unaccounted for, says Zulum Vanguard News:
Insurgency: 10% of our people unaccounted for, says Zulum
Insurgency: 10% Of Our People Unaccounted For, Says Zulum The Street Journal:
Insurgency: 10% Of Our People Unaccounted For, Says Zulum
Insurgency: 10% of our people unaccounted for, says Zulum — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Insurgency: 10% of our people unaccounted for, says Zulum — NEWSVERGE
Insurgency: 10% of our people unaccounted for, says Zulum The Eagle Online:
Insurgency: 10% of our people unaccounted for, says Zulum
Boko Haram: Gov Zulum says 10% of Borno people unaccounted for Pulse Nigeria:
Boko Haram: Gov Zulum says 10% of Borno people unaccounted for
Insurgency: 10% of Borno population displaced – Zulum Daily Nigerian:
Insurgency: 10% of Borno population displaced – Zulum


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: What Liquorose Said To Cross After She Replaced Him With Peace For Eviction This Week - Bukas Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
3 BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 LASTMA official falls off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Obi Cubana gifts his wife Ebele Iyiegbu a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Father of two allegedly steals car, repaints it within 8 hours in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 ‘I foresee Taliban taking over some Nigerian states’ – Primate Ayodele releases fearful prophecies - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
9 OML 11: NPDC back in Ogoni to resume oil exploration - The Nation, 16 hours ago
10 Katsina lawmakers weep openly at plenary over worsening security situation - Prompt News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info