Hilarious video of Lagos-raised US military officer pretending to be a Lagos bus conductor while on a US military jet
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - An officer of the US Army was filmed acting like a Lagos bus conductor while on a US military jet. The officer, identified as Simi Balogun, was raised in Lagos and has now gone viral after he did a video imitating a Lagos bus conductor.

21 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Nigerian man in US army turns bus conductor on America military jet, calls in passengers in viral video Legit:
Hilarious video of a Lagos-raised US military officer acting like a bus conductor on a military jet Yaba Left Online:
VIDEO: Lagos-Raised US Military Officer Pretends To Be Lagos Bus Conductor While On US Military Jet The Herald:
Kosi change – Nigerian-born American soldier uses U.S. military jet to act as a Lagos bus conductor (Video) Correct NG:
Hilarious video of a US military officer pretending to be a Lagos bus conductor while on a US military jet. Gist Reel:
Hilarious video of a Lagos-raised US military officer acting like a bus conductor on a military jet Naija Parrot:
Video of a Lagos-raised US military officer pretending to be a Lagos bus conductor while on a US military jet trends online Luci Post:
