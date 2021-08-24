Nigeria to commence manufacturing of airplanes, as FG partners Hungarian company

Nigeria to commence manufacturing of airplanes, as FG partners Hungarian company



Before the end of 2023, Nigeria may be among the countries that manufacture aeroplanes as the federal government has entered into a ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineNigeria to commence manufacturing of airplanes, as FG partners Hungarian companyBefore the end of 2023, Nigeria may be among the countries that manufacture aeroplanes as the federal government has entered into a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%