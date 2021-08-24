Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria to commence manufacturing of airplanes, as FG partners Hungarian company
Nigeria to commence manufacturing of airplanes, as FG partners Hungarian company

Before the end of 2023, Nigeria may be among the countries that manufacture aeroplanes as the federal government has entered into a ...

3 hours ago
 Additional Sources

FG To Partner Hungarian Firm To Produce Airplanes In Nigeria Independent:
FG To Partner Hungarian Firm To Produce Airplanes In Nigeria
FG considers setting up aircraft assembly Peoples Gazette:
FG considers setting up aircraft assembly
FG to partner Hungarian firm on aircraft assembly plant The Eagle Online:
FG to partner Hungarian firm on aircraft assembly plant
Nigeria to partner Hungary to manufacture airplanes locally Nigerian Pilot:
Nigeria to partner Hungary to manufacture airplanes locally


