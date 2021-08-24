Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'World's smallest cow' dies after rising to fame
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A cow believed to be the smallest in the world has sadly died after rising to fame.

 

Last month, pilgrims travelled from far distances to pay homage to two-year-old Rani, a Bhutti cow

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 VIDEO: What Liquorose Said To Cross After She Replaced Him With Peace For Eviction This Week - Bukas Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
3 BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch, 8 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 N-Power: FG recruits 510,000 Graduates, Non-Graduates - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 PIB: Lawan Denies Collecting $10m Bribe From Oil Coys - Leadership, 22 hours ago
7 Many scramble inside dirty water to pick money sprayed by singer Zlatan Ibile during a performance in Lagos - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
8 LASTMA official falls off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Two policemen killed, three others injured at Kogi checkpoint - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 DSS under fire for alleged inaction after Cleric, Salihu Zaria, threatened to kill Christians - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
