Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy, says Cross
The Punch  - Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Cross, said that the Head of House, Liquorose should have chosen him as the Deputy Head of House not Saga.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Why Liquorose didn’t choose me as Deputy HOH – Emmanuel Daily Post:
BBNaija: Why Liquorose didn’t choose me as Deputy HOH – Emmanuel
BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy, says Cross Sundiata Post:
BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy, says Cross
BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy- Cross Oyo Gist:
BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy- Cross
BBNaija: Why Liquorose didn’t choose me as Deputy HOH – Emmanuel Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Why Liquorose didn’t choose me as Deputy HOH – Emmanuel
BBNaija: Why Liquorose didn’t choose me as Deputy HOH – Emmanuel National Accord:
BBNaija: Why Liquorose didn’t choose me as Deputy HOH – Emmanuel
#BBNaija: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy – Cross Edujandon:
#BBNaija: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy – Cross
Emmanuel Opens Up On Why Liquorose Didn’t Choose Him As Deputy HOH (Video) Gist 36:
Emmanuel Opens Up On Why Liquorose Didn’t Choose Him As Deputy HOH (Video)
Emmanuel Opens Up On Why Liquorose Didn’t Choose Him As Deputy HOH (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Emmanuel Opens Up On Why Liquorose Didn’t Choose Him As Deputy HOH (Video)
Glamsquad Magazine:
BBNaija: Emmanuel reveals why his love interest choose Saga as Deputy
BBNaija: Emmanuel Opens Up On Why Liquorose Didn’t Choose Him As Deputy HOH (Video) Tori News:
BBNaija: Emmanuel Opens Up On Why Liquorose Didn’t Choose Him As Deputy HOH (Video)


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: What Liquorose Said To Cross After She Replaced Him With Peace For Eviction This Week - Bukas Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy, says Cross - The Punch, 9 hours ago
4 PIA: Lawan dismisses allegation of $10m bribe - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch, 14 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 Not all surrendered terrorists are criminals, says Zulum - The Punch, 9 hours ago
8 Father of two allegedly steals car, repaints it within 8 hours in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 LASTMA official falls off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Obi Cubana gifts his wife Ebele Iyiegbu a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info