Nigeria records 565 new cases of COVID-19, total now 187,588
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Nigeria records 565 new cases of COVID-19, total now 187,588

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 565 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 187,588.

18 hours ago
