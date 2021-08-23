Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Burna Boy & Don Jazzy Link Up For New Single/Video, 'Question' - LISTEN!
Not Just OK  - Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy has released a new singlevideo tagged 'Question.' This time, he collaborates with Mavin Records' kingpin, Don Jazzy. Artist Name: Burna Boy Song Title: Question Featured Artist: Don Jazzy Producer: Don Jazzy ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Burna Boy Drops New Single & Video For Okay Africa:
Burna Boy Drops New Single & Video For 'Question' Featuring Don Jazzy
Burna Boy & Don Jazzy Link Up For New Single/Video, ‘Question’ – LISTEN! Tunde Ednut:
Burna Boy & Don Jazzy Link Up For New Single/Video, ‘Question’ – LISTEN!
MUSIC: Burna Boy ft Don Jazzy – Question Naija on Point:
MUSIC: Burna Boy ft Don Jazzy – Question
BURNA BOY x DON JAZZY 4PM TODAY 🦍 The Native:
BURNA BOY x DON JAZZY 4PM TODAY 🦍
VIDEO: Burna Boy & Don Jazzy – Question Akpraise:
VIDEO: Burna Boy & Don Jazzy – Question
Odogwu Burna x Don Jazzy on a magic tune!!!! #Question.. Mp3 Bullet:
Odogwu Burna x Don Jazzy on a magic tune!!!! #Question..


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: What Liquorose Said To Cross After She Replaced Him With Peace For Eviction This Week - Bukas Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 N-Power: FG recruits 510,000 Graduates, Non-Graduates - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
6 PIB: Lawan Denies Collecting $10m Bribe From Oil Coys - Leadership, 23 hours ago
7 LASTMA official falls off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Two policemen killed, three others injured at Kogi checkpoint - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
9 The President Nigeria needs in 2023, by Tambuwal - The Nation, 23 hours ago
10 “Don’t be pressured into financing a woman you’re romancing” – Reno Omkri advises men - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info