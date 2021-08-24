Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: North can still succeed Buhari as president – Pastor Tunde Bakare
News photo Daily Post  - Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, has said a Northern Hausa or Fulani can still emerge as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pastor Tunde Bakare: North can still succeed Buhari as president Daily Times:
Pastor Tunde Bakare: North can still succeed Buhari as president
Tunde Bakare: Nothing wrong with the north producing Nigeria’s next president Daily Trust:
Tunde Bakare: Nothing wrong with the north producing Nigeria’s next president
2023 Presidency: Nothing Wrong If Northerner Succeeds Buhari – Tunde Bakare The Herald:
2023 Presidency: Nothing Wrong If Northerner Succeeds Buhari – Tunde Bakare
2023: Hausa, Fulani Man Could Succeed Buhari – Says Popular Pastor Naija News:
2023: Hausa, Fulani Man Could Succeed Buhari – Says Popular Pastor


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: What Liquorose Said To Cross After She Replaced Him With Peace For Eviction This Week - Bukas Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy, says Cross - The Punch, 9 hours ago
4 PIA: Lawan dismisses allegation of $10m bribe - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch, 14 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 Not all surrendered terrorists are criminals, says Zulum - The Punch, 9 hours ago
8 Father of two allegedly steals car, repaints it within 8 hours in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 LASTMA official falls off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Obi Cubana gifts his wife Ebele Iyiegbu a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info