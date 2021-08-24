Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, shares hot maternity photos; writes on her son Tenor's relationship with her husband, Segun Wealth
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, is expecting her third child with husband, Segun Wealth.

 

Toyin has two other children, Tiannah and Tenor, from her previous relationships.

 

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“My son will not call my husband ‘dad’ because his biological father is still alive" – Toyin Lawani Yaba Left Online:
“My son will not call my husband ‘dad’ because his biological father is still alive" – Toyin Lawani
Toyin Lawani reveals why she would never allow her son refer to his step father as ‘daddy’ The Info NG:
Toyin Lawani reveals why she would never allow her son refer to his step father as ‘daddy’
Glamsquad Magazine:
My son dislikes his step father – Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani cries out
It’s extremely wrong for a child to call his stepfather, dad — Stylist Toyin Lawani [Swipe] Instablog 9ja:
It’s extremely wrong for a child to call his stepfather, dad — Stylist Toyin Lawani [Swipe]
"My son will not call my husband Gist Reel:
"My son will not call my husband 'dad' because his biological father is still alive"- Toyin Lawani
Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani narrates how her son hates her husband Segun wealth Kemi Filani Blog:
Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani narrates how her son hates her husband Segun wealth


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 188,243 cases with additional 655 infections - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
3 ‘I foresee Taliban taking over some Nigerian states’ – Primate Ayodele releases fearful prophecies - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 NiMet predicts flash flood in Lagos, Delta, Enugu, Kaduna, 30 other states - Vanguard News, 35 mins ago
5 Real Madrid FC make €160m bid for Mbappe | Sports | herald.ng - The Herald, 2 hours ago
6 34 States Under Threat Of Flash Flood – NiMet - Independent, 16 hours ago
7 Not all surrendered terrorists are criminals, says Zulum - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 NDA: Bandits will abduct govs next – Adeyanju on killing, kidnapping of soldiers - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy, says Cross - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Father of two allegedly steals car, repaints it within 8 hours in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info