Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


TETFund disburses N292.6bn to tertiary institutions, approves 217 research grants
Daily Trust  - The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) says it is disbursing N292.66 billion for project intervention to some selected public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

TETFund Approves N292.6bn For Tertiary Institutions Leadership:
TETFund Approves N292.6bn For Tertiary Institutions
TETFund Approves N292.6bn For Disbursement To Higher Institutions Nigeria Independent:
TETFund Approves N292.6bn For Disbursement To Higher Institutions Nigeria
TETFund Disburses N292bn Research Grant To Public Tertiary Institutions The Will:
TETFund Disburses N292bn Research Grant To Public Tertiary Institutions
TETFund secures approval to disburse N292.6bn to tertiary institutions Daily Nigerian:
TETFund secures approval to disburse N292.6bn to tertiary institutions
TETFund approves N292.6bn for varsities, others, okays 217 research grants -NigPilot Nigerian Pilot:
TETFund approves N292.6bn for varsities, others, okays 217 research grants -NigPilot


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy, says Cross - The Punch, 15 hours ago
3 ‘I foresee Taliban taking over some Nigerian states’ – Primate Ayodele releases fearful prophecies - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit, 16 hours ago
6 Father of two allegedly steals car, repaints it within 8 hours in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 LASTMA official falls off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Boko Haram, ISWAP: Repentant terrorists may takeover Nigerian govt like Taliban – Arewa youths - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 I Wasn’t Surprised Bandit Terrorits Attacked NDA – Aisha - Naija News, 12 hours ago
10 Obaseki appeals to army to establish base in kidnap-prone areas in Edo - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info