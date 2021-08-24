Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dangote Pledges to Boost Engineering in Nigeria, Bags Multiple Awards
News photo Lailas News  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
Dangote Pledges to Boost Engineering in Nigeria, Bags Multiple Awards
The Dangote Group has bagged three awards given by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in recognition of its outstanding Read More >>
...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dangote Pledges To Boost Engineering In Nigeria, Bags Multiple Awards Leadership:
Dangote Pledges To Boost Engineering In Nigeria, Bags Multiple Awards
Dangote Pledges to Boost Engineering in Nigeria, Bags Multiple Awards Peoples Daily:
Dangote Pledges to Boost Engineering in Nigeria, Bags Multiple Awards
Dangote pledges to boost engineering in Nigeria, bags multiple awards The Eagle Online:
Dangote pledges to boost engineering in Nigeria, bags multiple awards
Dangote Bags Multiple Awards, Pledges to Boost Engineering in Nigeria Global Excellence Online:
Dangote Bags Multiple Awards, Pledges to Boost Engineering in Nigeria
Dangote Pledges To Boost Engineering In Nigeria, Bags Multiple Awards Benco News:
Dangote Pledges To Boost Engineering In Nigeria, Bags Multiple Awards


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 NDA: Bandits will abduct govs next – Adeyanju on killing, kidnapping of soldiers - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy, says Cross - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 ‘I foresee Taliban taking over some Nigerian states’ – Primate Ayodele releases fearful prophecies - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 LASTMA official falls off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch, 24 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit, 19 hours ago
8 Abiodun Olukoya, ex-Ondo military governor is dead - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Police officer, vigilante and six bandits die in gun battle in Plateau state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Father of two allegedly steals car, repaints it within 8 hours in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info