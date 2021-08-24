Dangote Pledges to Boost Engineering in Nigeria, Bags Multiple Awards

Dangote Pledges to Boost Engineering in Nigeria, Bags Multiple Awards

The Dangote Group has bagged three awards given by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in recognition of its outstanding Read More >>

... Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogDangote Pledges to Boost Engineering in Nigeria, Bags Multiple AwardsThe Dangote Group has bagged three awards given by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in recognition of its outstanding Read More >>...



News Credibility Score: 99%