‘I foresee Taliban taking over some Nigerian states’ – Primate Ayodele releases fearful prophecies
Daily Post  - The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele, has released fresh warnings to the Nigerian government over the deteriorating state of insecurity in the nation.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

