Newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft set for Induction on 31st August AIT - The induction of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Order of Battle is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja ...



News Credibility Score: 94%