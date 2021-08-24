Newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft set for Induction on 31st August

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
VIDEO: What Liquorose Said To Cross After She Replaced Him With Peace For Eviction This Week - Bukas Blog,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post,
9 hours ago
|
3
|
BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch,
13 hours ago
|
4
|
Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit,
8 hours ago
|
5
|
LASTMA official falls off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
6
|
Obi Cubana gifts his wife Ebele Iyiegbu a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
2 hours ago
|
7
|
Father of two allegedly steals car, repaints it within 8 hours in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
8
|
‘I foresee Taliban taking over some Nigerian states’ – Primate Ayodele releases fearful prophecies - Daily Post,
2 hours ago
|
9
|
OML 11: NPDC back in Ogoni to resume oil exploration - The Nation,
16 hours ago
|
10
|
Katsina lawmakers weep openly at plenary over worsening security situation - Prompt News,
21 hours ago