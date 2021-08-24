Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft set for Induction on 31st August
AIT  - The induction of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Order of Battle is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

