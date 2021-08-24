Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


34 States Under Threat Of Flash Flood – NiMet
News photo Independent  - The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of slim chances of flash floods across 34 states in the federation in the next three days.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NiMet predicts flash flood in 34 states The Nation:
NiMet predicts flash flood in 34 states
NIMET warns against impending flood in 32 states Daily Post:
NIMET warns against impending flood in 32 states
34 states to experience flash floods - NiMET The Sun:
34 states to experience flash floods - NiMET
NiMet predicts 3-day flash flood across the nation Prompt News:
NiMet predicts 3-day flash flood across the nation
NIMET issues alerts on flash floods in 32 states PM News:
NIMET issues alerts on flash floods in 32 states
NiMet predicts 3-day flash flood across the nation News Diary Online:
NiMet predicts 3-day flash flood across the nation
NIMET warns against impending flood in 32 states See Naija:
NIMET warns against impending flood in 32 states
NIMET Warns Of Heavy Rain Flood In 32 States.... Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
NIMET Warns Of Heavy Rain Flood In 32 States....
Brace Up For Flash Flood, NIMET Tells Oyo, Other States Inside Oyo:
Brace Up For Flash Flood, NIMET Tells Oyo, Other States
NIMET warns against impending flood in 32 states Edujandon:
NIMET warns against impending flood in 32 states
NiMet predicts three-day flash flood across the nation EnviroNews Nigeria:
NiMet predicts three-day flash flood across the nation
The Tide:
34 States To Experience Flash Floods, Nimet Alerts


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 188,243 cases with additional 655 infections - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
3 ‘I foresee Taliban taking over some Nigerian states’ – Primate Ayodele releases fearful prophecies - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 NiMet predicts flash flood in Lagos, Delta, Enugu, Kaduna, 30 other states - Vanguard News, 35 mins ago
5 Real Madrid FC make €160m bid for Mbappe | Sports | herald.ng - The Herald, 2 hours ago
6 34 States Under Threat Of Flash Flood – NiMet - Independent, 16 hours ago
7 Not all surrendered terrorists are criminals, says Zulum - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 NDA: Bandits will abduct govs next – Adeyanju on killing, kidnapping of soldiers - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy, says Cross - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Father of two allegedly steals car, repaints it within 8 hours in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info