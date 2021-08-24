Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obi Cubana gifts his wife Ebele Iyiegbu a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 (Photos)
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Popular Businessman, Obi Iyiegbu aka bi cubana has gifted his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu a 2021 Mercedes-Benzy GLE53. Ebele Iyiegbu who is trained Lawyer took to her Instagram page to share photos of her flaunting her new car.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

