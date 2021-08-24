Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EFCC urges banks to 'query' customers' sources of income
News photo The Guardian  - The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has urged banks in the country to investigate the sources of income of their potential customers before opening an account for them.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

