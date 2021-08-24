|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
NDA: Bandits will abduct govs next – Adeyanju on killing, kidnapping of soldiers - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
|
3
|
BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy, says Cross - The Punch,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
‘I foresee Taliban taking over some Nigerian states’ – Primate Ayodele releases fearful prophecies - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
|
5
|
LASTMA official falls off a moving truck while trying to arrest the driver (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
6
|
BBNaija S6: I'm too old to go 'back and forth' with Queen, says Boma - The Punch,
24 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigeria’s food system is weak, vulnerable to shock - FG admits, unveils plan to stop sugar importation - Legit,
19 hours ago
|
8
|
Abiodun Olukoya, ex-Ondo military governor is dead - Daily Post,
11 hours ago
|
9
|
Police officer, vigilante and six bandits die in gun battle in Plateau state - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
10
|
Father of two allegedly steals car, repaints it within 8 hours in Kwara - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago