BBNaija: I was depressed for four months before Big Brother – Liquorose Daily Post - Liquorose, Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemate, has revealed that she was depressed before coming to the reality show. Liquorose was known as a professional dancer in Lagos before she was chosen for BBNaija. Speaking to housemates during a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%