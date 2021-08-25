Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
NDA Major found d*ad hours after bandits kidnapped and demanded N200m ransom for his release
Yaba Left Online
- The military officer, Major Christopher Datong, who was abducted in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, by armed bandits at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, has been found dead.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Major abducted from NDA found dead, hours after bandits demanded N200m ransom for his release
Point Blank News:
N200m ransom demanded by bandits for Major abducted from NDA
Correct NG:
Bandits demand N200million ransom for Major abducted from Nigerian Defence Academy
Naija Parrot:
NDA Major found d*ad hours after bandits kidnapped and demanded N200m ransom for his release
Instablog 9ja:
Major abducted from NDA found d*ad hours after bandits demanded N200m ransom for his release
Julia Blaise Blog:
Bandits demand N200m ransom for Major Datong
More Picks
1
Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
2
NiMet predicts flash flood in Lagos, Delta, Enugu, Kaduna, 30 other states -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
3
COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 188,243 cases with additional 655 infections -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
4
‘I foresee Taliban taking over some Nigerian states’ – Primate Ayodele releases fearful prophecies -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
5
Real Madrid FC make €160m bid for Mbappe | Sports | herald.ng -
The Herald,
3 hours ago
6
34 States Under Threat Of Flash Flood – NiMet -
Independent,
17 hours ago
7
Not all surrendered terrorists are criminals, says Zulum -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
NDA: Bandits will abduct govs next – Adeyanju on killing, kidnapping of soldiers -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy, says Cross -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
10
Abiodun Olukoya, ex-Ondo military governor is dead -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...