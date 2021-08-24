Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Northern elders demand sack of National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, over Nigerian Defense Academy attack
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD) has called for the immediate sack of the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) over the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA). Armed bandits dressed in ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Northern elders demand sack of NSA over NDA attack The Nation:
Northern elders demand sack of NSA over NDA attack
Northern elders call for sack of NSA over NDA attack The News Guru:
Northern elders call for sack of NSA over NDA attack
Mighty Cee Blog:
Northern Elders Demand Sack Of National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Following Nigerian Defense Academy Attack
NDA Attack: Sack National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno Now Gist 36:
NDA Attack: Sack National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno Now
NDA Attack: Sack National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno Now Republican Nigeria:
NDA Attack: Sack National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno Now
NDA Attack: Sack NSA Monguno Now, Northern Elders Tell Buhari Tunde Ednut:
NDA Attack: Sack NSA Monguno Now, Northern Elders Tell Buhari
Northern Elders Demand Sack Of NSA Over NDA Attack Infotrust News:
Northern Elders Demand Sack Of NSA Over NDA Attack
NDA Attack: Northern Elders Orders Buhari To Sack NSA Anaedo Online:
NDA Attack: Northern Elders Orders Buhari To Sack NSA
NDA Attack: Sack NSA Monguno Now, Northern Elders Tell Buhari Naija News:
NDA Attack: Sack NSA Monguno Now, Northern Elders Tell Buhari


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: Buhari worst President, wants to Fulanise Nigeria – Benue Gov, Ortom - Daily Post, 1 day ago
2 NiMet predicts flash flood in Lagos, Delta, Enugu, Kaduna, 30 other states - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 188,243 cases with additional 655 infections - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
4 ‘I foresee Taliban taking over some Nigerian states’ – Primate Ayodele releases fearful prophecies - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 Real Madrid FC make €160m bid for Mbappe | Sports | herald.ng - The Herald, 3 hours ago
6 34 States Under Threat Of Flash Flood – NiMet - Independent, 17 hours ago
7 Not all surrendered terrorists are criminals, says Zulum - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 NDA: Bandits will abduct govs next – Adeyanju on killing, kidnapping of soldiers - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Liquorose should have chosen me as Deputy, says Cross - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 Abiodun Olukoya, ex-Ondo military governor is dead - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info