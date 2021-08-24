Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 188,243 cases with additional 655 infections
The Guardian  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the Nation’s total COVID-19 infections had Jumped to 188,243, across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, at of Aug. 24, 2021.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

