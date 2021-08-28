Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
BBNaija: Sammie has right to slut-shame Angel – Maria
Daily Post
- Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria, on Friday said Angel is manipulative. She also said Sammie has the right to slut shame Angel because she disrespected him by kissing different guys in the house.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"Too much hate coming from women on a 21-year-old girl" – Angel's mum also reacts to Maria, Nini and Peace body-shaming her daughter
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
#BBNaija “There’s nothing new under the sun” – Angel’s dad reacts after Maria called her a Prostitute
Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Sammie has right to slut-shame Angel, says Maria
Oyo Gist:
#BBNaija: “Sammie is right to slut-shame Angel”- Maria
Pulse Nigeria:
BBNaija 2021: Angel's dad laments persistent slut-shaming
My Celebrity & I:
BBNaija: My Daughter Is Being Slut Shamed – Angel’s Father Says After Housemates Conversation
See Naija:
BBNaija: Sammie has right to slut-shame Angel – Maria
Salone:
UKWU – BBNaija: My Daughter Is Being Slut Shamed – Angel’s Father Says After Housemates Conversation
Republican Nigeria:
My Daughter Is Being Slut Shamed – Angel’s Father Says After Housemates Conversation
Gist 36:
My Daughter Is Being Slut Shamed – Angel’s Father Says After Housemates Conversation
Naija Parrot:
“Too much hate coming from women on a 21-year-old girl” – Angel’s mum also reacts to Maria, Nini and Peace body-shaming her daughter
Tori News:
BBNaija: My Daughter Is Being Slut Shamed – Angel’s Father Says After Housemates Conversation
