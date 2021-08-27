Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Real Madrid close in on Mbappe, secure extension with Casemiro | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - Kylian Mbappe arrived at the training ground of French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Friday amid the expectation Real Madrid would push to complete his signing in the coming hours.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Real Madrid close in on Mbappe, secure extension with Casemiro The Eagle Online:
Real Madrid close in on Mbappe, secure extension with Casemiro
Real Madrid close in on Mbappe, secure extension with Casemiro Daily Nigerian:
Real Madrid close in on Mbappe, secure extension with Casemiro
Real Madrid close in on Mbappe, secure extension with Casemiro Prompt News:
Real Madrid close in on Mbappe, secure extension with Casemiro
Real Madrid close in on Mbappe, secure extension with Casemiro The News Guru:
Real Madrid close in on Mbappe, secure extension with Casemiro


   More Picks
1 Grazing reserves: Yoruba Nation agitators, others threaten 'never-before-seen protest' - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Shoot At Military Aircraft Searching For Major Abducted From Nigerian Defence Academy - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 $2bn tax remittance: Nigerian govt says MTN has payment plan with FIRS - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
4 Michael Doesn’t Like Angel, He Sees Her Llike A ‘Prostitute’ – Maria (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
5 Strike: Resident doctors protest as FG begins implementation of ‘No-Work, No-Pay’ Stance - The Nation, 5 hours ago
6 Churches are denied certificates of occupancy in many Northern states while many public schools have removed CRK from their curriculum - CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria will not disintegrate despite challenges–Obasanjo - News Diary Online, 15 hours ago
8 “I can’t get too close to any housemate, I don’t want my boyfriend to be hurt” – Maria reveals she's in a "serious relationship" outside BBNaija house - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
9 Only 5,000 spectators to watch Nigeria versus Liberia match in stadium - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
10 Bbnaija S6: Jackie B confronts Michael for flirting with Maria - The Punch, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info