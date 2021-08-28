Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Niger govt receives 90 abducted school children, one dead
Nigerian Tribune  - Niger Governor Abubakar Bello has received 90 abducted school children, two passers-by and lamented the loss of one of the pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamiya

22 hours ago
