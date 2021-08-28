Nigerian Government Denies El-Zakzaky, Wife Medical Treatments Abroad One Month After Release









One month after the Kaduna State High Court acquitted and discharged the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El- Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat Ibrahim, the couple have ... Sahara Reporters - Zakzaky and wife ZeenatOne month after the Kaduna State High Court acquitted and discharged the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El- Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat Ibrahim, the couple have ...



News Credibility Score: 99%