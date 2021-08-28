Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Michael Doesn’t Like Angel, He Sees Her Llike A ‘Prostitute’ – Maria (Video)
Republican Nigeria  - Maria Big Brother housemate, Maria has said that Angel threw herself at Michael and he sees her like a ‘prostitute. Maria said this during a conversation with Nini and Peace on Friday. She said Angel flirts with boys in the house and doesn’t respect ...

22 hours ago
