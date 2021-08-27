Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Public Schools Removed Christian Knowledge From Curriculum – Christian Association Laments, Says Nigeria Under Siege
News photo Sahara Reporters  - CAN President, Samson Ayokunle.




The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has disclosed that Christians in the country are under the siege of “external forces” including Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

After 45 years, we’re under siege in Nigeria, says CAN Vanguard News:
After 45 years, we’re under siege in Nigeria, says CAN
After 45 Years, We’re Under Siege In Nigeria, Says CAN The Street Journal:
After 45 Years, We’re Under Siege In Nigeria, Says CAN
Christians Under Siege In Nigeria, Says CAN Naija News:
Christians Under Siege In Nigeria, Says CAN
Removal Of Christian Religion Knowledge From Curriculum – Christian Association Laments. Observers Times:
Removal Of Christian Religion Knowledge From Curriculum – Christian Association Laments.
Christians Under Siege In Nigeria, Says CAN Tunde Ednut:
Christians Under Siege In Nigeria, Says CAN


   More Picks
1 Grazing reserves: Yoruba Nation agitators, others threaten 'never-before-seen protest' - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Shoot At Military Aircraft Searching For Major Abducted From Nigerian Defence Academy - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 $2bn tax remittance: Nigerian govt says MTN has payment plan with FIRS - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
4 Michael Doesn’t Like Angel, He Sees Her Llike A ‘Prostitute’ – Maria (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
5 Strike: Resident doctors protest as FG begins implementation of ‘No-Work, No-Pay’ Stance - The Nation, 5 hours ago
6 Churches are denied certificates of occupancy in many Northern states while many public schools have removed CRK from their curriculum - CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria will not disintegrate despite challenges–Obasanjo - News Diary Online, 15 hours ago
8 “I can’t get too close to any housemate, I don’t want my boyfriend to be hurt” – Maria reveals she's in a "serious relationship" outside BBNaija house - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
9 Only 5,000 spectators to watch Nigeria versus Liberia match in stadium - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
10 Bbnaija S6: Jackie B confronts Michael for flirting with Maria - The Punch, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info