Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Asthmatic Lady Narrates How She Was Stopped From Entering A Hospital In A Church Premises Because She Wore A Short Dress
News photo Tori News  - She disclosed that she was in distress at the time of the incident but the security guard told her he was acting on the priests' orders.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Asthmatic Nigerian lady narrates how a security guard stopped her from entering a hospital in a church premises because she wore a short gown Linda Ikeji Blog:
Asthmatic Nigerian lady narrates how a security guard stopped her from entering a hospital in a church premises because she wore a short gown
Asthmatic lady narrates how security guard denied her entry into a church-owned hospital because of short gown she wore Yaba Left Online:
Asthmatic lady narrates how security guard denied her entry into a church-owned hospital because of short gown she wore
Asthmatic lady narrates how security guard denied her entry into a church-owned hospital because of short gown she wore Naija Parrot:
Asthmatic lady narrates how security guard denied her entry into a church-owned hospital because of short gown she wore
Asthmatic Lady Narrates How She Was Stopped From Entering A Hospital In A Church Premises Because She Wore A Short Dress Republican Nigeria:
Asthmatic Lady Narrates How She Was Stopped From Entering A Hospital In A Church Premises Because She Wore A Short Dress
Asthmatic Lady Narrates How She Was Stopped From Entering A Hospital In A Church Premises Because She Wore A Short Dress Gist 36:
Asthmatic Lady Narrates How She Was Stopped From Entering A Hospital In A Church Premises Because She Wore A Short Dress


   More Picks
1 Grazing reserves: Yoruba Nation agitators, others threaten 'never-before-seen protest' - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Shoot At Military Aircraft Searching For Major Abducted From Nigerian Defence Academy - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 $2bn tax remittance: Nigerian govt says MTN has payment plan with FIRS - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
4 Michael Doesn’t Like Angel, He Sees Her Llike A ‘Prostitute’ – Maria (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
5 Strike: Resident doctors protest as FG begins implementation of ‘No-Work, No-Pay’ Stance - The Nation, 5 hours ago
6 Churches are denied certificates of occupancy in many Northern states while many public schools have removed CRK from their curriculum - CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria will not disintegrate despite challenges–Obasanjo - News Diary Online, 15 hours ago
8 “I can’t get too close to any housemate, I don’t want my boyfriend to be hurt” – Maria reveals she's in a "serious relationship" outside BBNaija house - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
9 Only 5,000 spectators to watch Nigeria versus Liberia match in stadium - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
10 Bbnaija S6: Jackie B confronts Michael for flirting with Maria - The Punch, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info