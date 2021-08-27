Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Another 32 Baptist Students Released by Kaduna Bandits
News photo This Day  - Thirty-two of the remaining abducted 63 Bethel Baptist students have released. They were released Friday evening by bandits. Chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab, confirme…

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits free 32 kidnapped Baptist students The Nation:
Bandits free 32 kidnapped Baptist students
Bandits Free 32 More Bethel Baptist Students The Street Journal:
Bandits Free 32 More Bethel Baptist Students
Kaduna: Bandits free additional 32 Baptist students, 31 still in captivity Republican Nigeria:
Kaduna: Bandits free additional 32 Baptist students, 31 still in captivity
Bandits Release Another 32 Kaduna Baptist Students, 31 Still In Captivity – CAN Mojidelano:
Bandits Release Another 32 Kaduna Baptist Students, 31 Still In Captivity – CAN


   More Picks
1 Grazing reserves: Yoruba Nation agitators, others threaten 'never-before-seen protest' - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Shoot At Military Aircraft Searching For Major Abducted From Nigerian Defence Academy - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 $2bn tax remittance: Nigerian govt says MTN has payment plan with FIRS - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
4 Michael Doesn’t Like Angel, He Sees Her Llike A ‘Prostitute’ – Maria (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
5 Strike: Resident doctors protest as FG begins implementation of ‘No-Work, No-Pay’ Stance - The Nation, 5 hours ago
6 Churches are denied certificates of occupancy in many Northern states while many public schools have removed CRK from their curriculum - CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria will not disintegrate despite challenges–Obasanjo - News Diary Online, 15 hours ago
8 “I can’t get too close to any housemate, I don’t want my boyfriend to be hurt” – Maria reveals she's in a "serious relationship" outside BBNaija house - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
9 Only 5,000 spectators to watch Nigeria versus Liberia match in stadium - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
10 Bbnaija S6: Jackie B confronts Michael for flirting with Maria - The Punch, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info