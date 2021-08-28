Toddler dies after being forgotten in hot car for 3 hours by babysitter







Arthur Oliveira dos Santos was being looked after by babysitter Glaucia Aparecid Linda Ikeji Blog - A two-year-old boy has died after he was forgotten inside a hot car for three hours by his babysitter.Arthur Oliveira dos Santos was being looked after by babysitter Glaucia Aparecid



News Credibility Score: 99%