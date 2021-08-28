Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ecstatic moment Burna Boy brought Rema out to perform on stage with him at the 02 Arena (WATCH)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Nigerian Grammy-award winning singer, Burna Boy had his live show at the O2 Arena in London last night with quite a large number of his fans in attendance.

1 My feet are currently planted in rooms no one thought I was qualified for — Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita says - Republican Nigeria, 13 hours ago
2 Bbnaija S6: Jackie B confronts Michael for flirting with Maria - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 U.S. drone strike kills ISIS-K 'planner' in response to Afghan airport attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Churches are denied certificates of occupancy in many Northern states while many public schools have removed CRK from their curriculum - CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Man shocked after plumber he hired cooked noodles in his home while he was away - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Strike: Resident doctors protest as FG begins implementation of ‘No-Work, No-Pay’ Stance - The Nation, 17 hours ago
7 Teenager recounts how he was hypnotised by suspected ritualists who took him to Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Taliban takeover: FG finally reveals why Nigeria isn't carrying out evacuation in Afghanistan - Legit, 12 hours ago
9 I have settled with Uche Maduagwu after beating him up – Jim Iyke reveals - Page One, 19 hours ago
10 Mike Ezuruonye reacts to allegation of scamming women - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
