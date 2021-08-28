Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Angry father allegedly kills 7yr daughter to avenge wife’s infidelity
Vanguard News
- Her name is Favour. The last time she set her eyes on her mother was in December 2019, when she was barely five years old.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Man Kills Kid Daughter Just To Avenge Wife’s Infidelity (Read Details)
The Street Journal:
Angry Father Allegedly Kills 7yr Daughter To Avenge Wife’s Infidelity
Lailas News:
Man kills 7-year-old daughter to avenge wife’s infidelity
My Celebrity & I:
Man kills 7-year-old daughter to avenge wife’s infidelity
More Picks
1
My feet are currently planted in rooms no one thought I was qualified for — Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita says -
Republican Nigeria,
13 hours ago
2
Bbnaija S6: Jackie B confronts Michael for flirting with Maria -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
U.S. drone strike kills ISIS-K 'planner' in response to Afghan airport attack -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Churches are denied certificates of occupancy in many Northern states while many public schools have removed CRK from their curriculum - CAN -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Man shocked after plumber he hired cooked noodles in his home while he was away -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
Strike: Resident doctors protest as FG begins implementation of ‘No-Work, No-Pay’ Stance -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
7
Teenager recounts how he was hypnotised by suspected ritualists who took him to Ondo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
Taliban takeover: FG finally reveals why Nigeria isn't carrying out evacuation in Afghanistan -
Legit,
12 hours ago
9
I have settled with Uche Maduagwu after beating him up – Jim Iyke reveals -
Page One,
19 hours ago
10
Mike Ezuruonye reacts to allegation of scamming women -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...