Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Federal government moves to amend Nigerian labour laws
Daily Post
- The Nigerian government intends to amend all labour laws in the country.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Trent:
Buhari’s Gov’t Moves To Amend Nigerian Labour Laws
The Nigeria Lawyer:
FG Moves To Amend Nigerian Labour Laws
Within Nigeria:
FG moves to amend Nigerian labour laws
More Picks
1
My feet are currently planted in rooms no one thought I was qualified for — Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita says -
Republican Nigeria,
13 hours ago
2
Bbnaija S6: Jackie B confronts Michael for flirting with Maria -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
U.S. drone strike kills ISIS-K 'planner' in response to Afghan airport attack -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Churches are denied certificates of occupancy in many Northern states while many public schools have removed CRK from their curriculum - CAN -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Man shocked after plumber he hired cooked noodles in his home while he was away -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
Strike: Resident doctors protest as FG begins implementation of ‘No-Work, No-Pay’ Stance -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
7
Teenager recounts how he was hypnotised by suspected ritualists who took him to Ondo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
Taliban takeover: FG finally reveals why Nigeria isn't carrying out evacuation in Afghanistan -
Legit,
12 hours ago
9
I have settled with Uche Maduagwu after beating him up – Jim Iyke reveals -
Page One,
19 hours ago
10
Mike Ezuruonye reacts to allegation of scamming women -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...