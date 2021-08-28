Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


See Burna Boy’s Mother’s Reaction To His Outstanding Performance In London (Video)
Edujandon  - Mother of Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu has showered praises on her son for the outstanding performance he pulled at his concert in London.. Not long ago, Burna

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Burna Boy Dropped Many Jaws In His London Concert NigeriaFilms.com:
Burna Boy Dropped Many Jaws In His London Concert
Burna Boy’s Electrifying Performance at His Concert in London [Watch] Gist Lovers:
Burna Boy’s Electrifying Performance at His Concert in London [Watch]
Checkout Burna Boy’s Electrifying Performance At His Concert In London [Watch] Naija on Point:
Checkout Burna Boy’s Electrifying Performance At His Concert In London [Watch]
‘They made me emotional’ – Burna Boy speaks on Rema and Omah Lay’s performance at his concert in London Kemi Filani Blog:
‘They made me emotional’ – Burna Boy speaks on Rema and Omah Lay’s performance at his concert in London


   More Picks
1 My feet are currently planted in rooms no one thought I was qualified for — Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita says - Republican Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 Bbnaija S6: Jackie B confronts Michael for flirting with Maria - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 U.S. drone strike kills ISIS-K 'planner' in response to Afghan airport attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Churches are denied certificates of occupancy in many Northern states while many public schools have removed CRK from their curriculum - CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Man shocked after plumber he hired cooked noodles in his home while he was away - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Strike: Resident doctors protest as FG begins implementation of ‘No-Work, No-Pay’ Stance - The Nation, 17 hours ago
7 Teenager recounts how he was hypnotised by suspected ritualists who took him to Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Taliban takeover: FG finally reveals why Nigeria isn't carrying out evacuation in Afghanistan - Legit, 12 hours ago
9 I have settled with Uche Maduagwu after beating him up – Jim Iyke reveals - Page One, 19 hours ago
10 Mike Ezuruonye reacts to allegation of scamming women - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info