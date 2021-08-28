Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
No ransom was paid by Niger state government to secure release of Islammiya students - Senator Musa
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Musa has said that the Niger state government paid no ransom to secure release of abducted Islammiya
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
We Did Not Pay Ransom To Secure Release Of Abducted Niger Students — Lawmaker
Information Nigeria:
We Did Not Pay Ransom To Secure Release Of Abducted Niger Students — Lawmaker
News Break:
No Ransom Was Paid For Release Of Niger Islamiyya Students – Senator
Instablog 9ja:
No ransom was paid by Niger state government to secure release of Islammiya students -- Senator Musa
Republican Nigeria:
No Dime Was Paid By Niger State Government To Secure Release Of Abducted Islammiya Students
Tori News:
No Dime Was Paid By Niger State Government To Secure Release Of Abducted Islammiya Students - Senator Musa
