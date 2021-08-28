Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No ransom was paid by Niger state government to secure release of Islammiya students - Senator Musa
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Musa has said that the Niger state government paid no ransom to secure release of abducted Islammiya

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We Did Not Pay Ransom To Secure Release Of Abducted Niger Students — Lawmaker Naija Loaded:
We Did Not Pay Ransom To Secure Release Of Abducted Niger Students — Lawmaker
We Did Not Pay Ransom To Secure Release Of Abducted Niger Students — Lawmaker Information Nigeria:
We Did Not Pay Ransom To Secure Release Of Abducted Niger Students — Lawmaker
No Ransom Was Paid For Release Of Niger Islamiyya Students – Senator News Break:
No Ransom Was Paid For Release Of Niger Islamiyya Students – Senator
No ransom was paid by Niger state government to secure release of Islammiya students -- Senator Musa Instablog 9ja:
No ransom was paid by Niger state government to secure release of Islammiya students -- Senator Musa
No Dime Was Paid By Niger State Government To Secure Release Of Abducted Islammiya Students Republican Nigeria:
No Dime Was Paid By Niger State Government To Secure Release Of Abducted Islammiya Students
No Dime Was Paid By Niger State Government To Secure Release Of Abducted Islammiya Students - Senator Musa Tori News:
No Dime Was Paid By Niger State Government To Secure Release Of Abducted Islammiya Students - Senator Musa


   More Picks
1 My feet are currently planted in rooms no one thought I was qualified for — Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita says - Republican Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 Bbnaija S6: Jackie B confronts Michael for flirting with Maria - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 U.S. drone strike kills ISIS-K 'planner' in response to Afghan airport attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Churches are denied certificates of occupancy in many Northern states while many public schools have removed CRK from their curriculum - CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Man shocked after plumber he hired cooked noodles in his home while he was away - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Strike: Resident doctors protest as FG begins implementation of ‘No-Work, No-Pay’ Stance - The Nation, 17 hours ago
7 Teenager recounts how he was hypnotised by suspected ritualists who took him to Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Taliban takeover: FG finally reveals why Nigeria isn't carrying out evacuation in Afghanistan - Legit, 12 hours ago
9 I have settled with Uche Maduagwu after beating him up – Jim Iyke reveals - Page One, 19 hours ago
10 Mike Ezuruonye reacts to allegation of scamming women - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info