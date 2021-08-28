Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Robert F Kennedy's killer to be released from prison after the late senator's sons voted in his favour
Linda Ikeji Blog  - U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was granted parole Friday, August 27, after two of RFK's sons spoke in his favor.

 

Sirhan Sirhan, 77, who was convicted of f

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sirhan Sirhan parole: 5 facts about Senator Roberts F. Kennedy killer Sidomex Entertainment:
Sirhan Sirhan parole: 5 facts about Senator Roberts F. Kennedy killer
Robert Kennedy’s Assassin Granted Parole In California Global Village Extra:
Robert Kennedy’s Assassin Granted Parole In California
Senator R. F Kennedy’s k*ller to be released after two of his sons voted in support A California parole board on Friday, August 27, voted to release from prison Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of sh*oting d*ad Robert F. Kennedy in a 1968 a*sas* ... Instablog 9ja:
Senator R. F Kennedy’s k*ller to be released after two of his sons voted in support A California parole board on Friday, August 27, voted to release from prison Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of sh*oting d*ad Robert F. Kennedy in a 1968 a*sas* ...


   More Picks
1 My feet are currently planted in rooms no one thought I was qualified for — Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita says - Republican Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 Bbnaija S6: Jackie B confronts Michael for flirting with Maria - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 U.S. drone strike kills ISIS-K 'planner' in response to Afghan airport attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Churches are denied certificates of occupancy in many Northern states while many public schools have removed CRK from their curriculum - CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Man shocked after plumber he hired cooked noodles in his home while he was away - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Strike: Resident doctors protest as FG begins implementation of ‘No-Work, No-Pay’ Stance - The Nation, 17 hours ago
7 Teenager recounts how he was hypnotised by suspected ritualists who took him to Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Taliban takeover: FG finally reveals why Nigeria isn't carrying out evacuation in Afghanistan - Legit, 12 hours ago
9 I have settled with Uche Maduagwu after beating him up – Jim Iyke reveals - Page One, 19 hours ago
10 Mike Ezuruonye reacts to allegation of scamming women - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info