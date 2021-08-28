Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19 Nigeria: 190,333 confirmed cases and 2,308 recorded deaths as of 28th August 2021
News photo The Info Stride  - Nigeria COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic case statistics as reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are highlighted below: Confirmed Cases: 190,333 Discharged Cases: 169,815 Death: 2,308 Cases confirmed by top 5 states : Lagos: 71,984 ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Records 10 More Deaths, 618 New COVID-19 Cases Channels Television:
Nigeria Records 10 More Deaths, 618 New COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases hit 17,791, death toll 2,298 PM News:
Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases hit 17,791, death toll 2,298
Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases hit 17,791, death toll 2,298 See Naija:
Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases hit 17,791, death toll 2,298
Nigeria records 10 more deaths, 618 new COVID-19 cases Online Nigeria:
Nigeria records 10 more deaths, 618 new COVID-19 cases
Nigeria Records 618 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections.. Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria Records 618 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections..
Nigeria records 618 new cases of Coronavirus Julia Blaise Blog:
Nigeria records 618 new cases of Coronavirus


   More Picks
1 Grazing reserves: Yoruba Nation agitators, others threaten 'never-before-seen protest' - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Shoot At Military Aircraft Searching For Major Abducted From Nigerian Defence Academy - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 $2bn tax remittance: Nigerian govt says MTN has payment plan with FIRS - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
4 Michael Doesn’t Like Angel, He Sees Her Llike A ‘Prostitute’ – Maria (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Strike: Resident doctors protest as FG begins implementation of ‘No-Work, No-Pay’ Stance - The Nation, 5 hours ago
6 Churches are denied certificates of occupancy in many Northern states while many public schools have removed CRK from their curriculum - CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria will not disintegrate despite challenges–Obasanjo - News Diary Online, 15 hours ago
8 “I can’t get too close to any housemate, I don’t want my boyfriend to be hurt” – Maria reveals she's in a "serious relationship" outside BBNaija house - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
9 Only 5,000 spectators to watch Nigeria versus Liberia match in stadium - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
10 Bbnaija S6: Jackie B confronts Michael for flirting with Maria - The Punch, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info