Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: APC lawmaker, Gagdi writes Buhari, blasts president’s style of leadership
News photo Daily Post  - Member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yusuf Gagdi, has called out President Muhammadu Buhari for the worsening security situation in Nigeria. The Representative from Plateau State in the All ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: APC lawmaker, Gagdi attacks Buhari’s style of leadership Nigerian Eye:
Insecurity: APC lawmaker, Gagdi attacks Buhari’s style of leadership
Insecurity: APC Lawmaker, Gagdi Writes Buhari, Blasts President’s Style Of Leadership City Mirror News:
Insecurity: APC Lawmaker, Gagdi Writes Buhari, Blasts President’s Style Of Leadership
APC lawmaker, Gagdi writes Buhari, blasts style of leadership See Naija:
APC lawmaker, Gagdi writes Buhari, blasts style of leadership
APC Lawmaker, Gagdi Writes Buhari, Blasts President’s Over Insecurity Fresh Reporters:
APC Lawmaker, Gagdi Writes Buhari, Blasts President’s Over Insecurity


   More Picks
1 My feet are currently planted in rooms no one thought I was qualified for — Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita says - Republican Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 Bbnaija S6: Jackie B confronts Michael for flirting with Maria - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 U.S. drone strike kills ISIS-K 'planner' in response to Afghan airport attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Churches are denied certificates of occupancy in many Northern states while many public schools have removed CRK from their curriculum - CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Man shocked after plumber he hired cooked noodles in his home while he was away - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Strike: Resident doctors protest as FG begins implementation of ‘No-Work, No-Pay’ Stance - The Nation, 17 hours ago
7 Teenager recounts how he was hypnotised by suspected ritualists who took him to Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Taliban takeover: FG finally reveals why Nigeria isn't carrying out evacuation in Afghanistan - Legit, 12 hours ago
9 I have settled with Uche Maduagwu after beating him up – Jim Iyke reveals - Page One, 19 hours ago
10 Mike Ezuruonye reacts to allegation of scamming women - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info