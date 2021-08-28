Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kogi completely destroyed under Yahaya Bello – Adeyanju
News photo Daily Post  - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has been accused of destroying the State beyond repairs. Deji Adeyanju, convener of Concerned Nigeria, said Kogi State is the worst state in Nigeria under Bello’s leadership.

13 hours ago
