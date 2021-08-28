Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Plateau PDP resolves differences, holds ward congress September 11
The Guardian  - The Plateau chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has resolved its differences and will conduct its ward congress on Sept.11.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Plateau PDP resolves differences, holds ward congress Sept 11 The Punch:
Plateau PDP resolves differences, holds ward congress Sept 11
The Sun:
Plateau PDP resolves differences, holds ward congress Sept. 11
The Eagle Online:
Plateau PDP resolves differences, fixes date for ward congress


   More Picks
1 My feet are currently planted in rooms no one thought I was qualified for — Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita says - Republican Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 Bbnaija S6: Jackie B confronts Michael for flirting with Maria - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 U.S. drone strike kills ISIS-K 'planner' in response to Afghan airport attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Churches are denied certificates of occupancy in many Northern states while many public schools have removed CRK from their curriculum - CAN - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Man shocked after plumber he hired cooked noodles in his home while he was away - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Teenager recounts how he was hypnotised by suspected ritualists who took him to Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Taliban takeover: FG finally reveals why Nigeria isn't carrying out evacuation in Afghanistan - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 I have settled with Uche Maduagwu after beating him up – Jim Iyke reveals - Page One, 19 hours ago
9 Mike Ezuruonye reacts to allegation of scamming women - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
10 No ransom was paid by Niger state government to secure release of Islammiya students - Senator Musa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info