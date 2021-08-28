Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Motorcyclists block road as truck crushes man to death
Daily Post
- The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday confirmed the death of a motorcyclist at Animasaun area on Ota-Idiroko road in Ogun State. The Sango-Ota
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
How Trailer crushed motorcyclist to death on Ota-Idiroko road
Premium Times:
Trailer crushes motorcyclist to death on Ota-Idiroko road
Ripples Nigeria:
Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Ogun
Independent:
Trailer Crushes Motorcyclist To Death On Ota-Idiroko Road
The Herald:
Trailer Crushes Motorcyclist To Death On Ota-Idiroko Road
The Eagle Online:
Trailer crushes motorcyclist to death on Ota-Idiroko road
The Street Journal:
How Trailer Crushed Motorcyclist To Death On Ota-Idiroko Road
PM News:
Trailer crushes motorcyclist to death in Ogun - P.M. News
Pulse Nigeria:
Trailer crushes motorcyclist to death on Ota-Idiroko road
Within Nigeria:
Motorcyclists block road as truck crushes man to death in Ogun
Republican Nigeria:
Motorcyclists Block Road As Truck Crushes Man To Death In Ogun
Tori News:
Motorcyclists Block Road As Truck Crushes Man To Death In Ogun
More Picks
1
Five things you should know about late music icon, Victor Uwaifo -
The News Guru,
24 hours ago
2
Motorcyclists block road as truck crushes man to death -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
3
BBNaija: I don’t see other girls, they look like bags of rice – Saga to Nini -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
4
NERC Orders DisCos to Increase Electricity Tariff Effect From September 1 -
Signal,
19 hours ago
5
I have not stepped down as National Chairman of PDP – Secondus -
Republican Nigeria,
22 hours ago
6
I worked for Aregbesola’s success, don’t know why he won’t support me – Oyetola -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
7
My family issue is nobody’s business – Rude Boy reacts to divorce report -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
8
COVID-19 Nigeria: 190,983 confirmed cases and 2,361 recorded deaths as of 29th August 2021 -
The Info Stride,
9 hours ago
9
2023: I have hopes, not fears for Nigeria, says Oshiomhole -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
10
My family problem is nobody's business - Paul Okoye speaks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...