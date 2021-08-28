Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Motorcyclists block road as truck crushes man to death
News photo Daily Post  - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday confirmed the death of a motorcyclist at Animasaun area on Ota-Idiroko road in Ogun State. The Sango-Ota

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How Trailer crushed motorcyclist to death on Ota-Idiroko road Vanguard News:
How Trailer crushed motorcyclist to death on Ota-Idiroko road
Trailer crushes motorcyclist to death on Ota-Idiroko road Premium Times:
Trailer crushes motorcyclist to death on Ota-Idiroko road
Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Ogun Ripples Nigeria:
Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Ogun
Trailer Crushes Motorcyclist To Death On Ota-Idiroko Road Independent:
Trailer Crushes Motorcyclist To Death On Ota-Idiroko Road
Trailer Crushes Motorcyclist To Death On Ota-Idiroko Road The Herald:
Trailer Crushes Motorcyclist To Death On Ota-Idiroko Road
Trailer crushes motorcyclist to death on Ota-Idiroko road The Eagle Online:
Trailer crushes motorcyclist to death on Ota-Idiroko road
How Trailer Crushed Motorcyclist To Death On Ota-Idiroko Road The Street Journal:
How Trailer Crushed Motorcyclist To Death On Ota-Idiroko Road
Trailer crushes motorcyclist to death in Ogun - P.M. News PM News:
Trailer crushes motorcyclist to death in Ogun - P.M. News
Trailer crushes motorcyclist to death on Ota-Idiroko road Pulse Nigeria:
Trailer crushes motorcyclist to death on Ota-Idiroko road
Motorcyclists block road as truck crushes man to death in Ogun Within Nigeria:
Motorcyclists block road as truck crushes man to death in Ogun
Motorcyclists Block Road As Truck Crushes Man To Death In Ogun Republican Nigeria:
Motorcyclists Block Road As Truck Crushes Man To Death In Ogun
Motorcyclists Block Road As Truck Crushes Man To Death In Ogun Tori News:
Motorcyclists Block Road As Truck Crushes Man To Death In Ogun


   More Picks
1 Five things you should know about late music icon, Victor Uwaifo - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
2 Motorcyclists block road as truck crushes man to death - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 BBNaija: I don’t see other girls, they look like bags of rice – Saga to Nini - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 NERC Orders DisCos to Increase Electricity Tariff Effect From September 1 - Signal, 19 hours ago
5 I have not stepped down as National Chairman of PDP – Secondus - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
6 I worked for Aregbesola’s success, don’t know why he won’t support me – Oyetola - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 My family issue is nobody’s business – Rude Boy reacts to divorce report - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 COVID-19 Nigeria: 190,983 confirmed cases and 2,361 recorded deaths as of 29th August 2021 - The Info Stride, 9 hours ago
9 2023: I have hopes, not fears for Nigeria, says Oshiomhole - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 My family problem is nobody's business - Paul Okoye speaks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info