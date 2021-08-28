Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP condemns, demands investigation into Rivers boat shooting
News photo Daily Post  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, expressed shock over the reported shooting of a civilian market boat ferrying foodstuff and other

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP calls for investigation into alleged Rivers boat shooting Vanguard News:
PDP calls for investigation into alleged Rivers boat shooting
PDP Demands Investigation into Rivers Boat Shooting This Day:
PDP Demands Investigation into Rivers Boat Shooting
PDP Demands Probe Into Rivers Boat Shooting Leadership:
PDP Demands Probe Into Rivers Boat Shooting
PDP demands probe of Rivers boat shooting Nigerian Tribune:
PDP demands probe of Rivers boat shooting
PDP Demands Investigation Into Rivers Boat Shooting, Condemns Attack The Herald:
PDP Demands Investigation Into Rivers Boat Shooting, Condemns Attack
PDP demands investigation into Rivers shooting incident Ripples Nigeria:
PDP demands investigation into Rivers shooting incident
PDP calls for investigation into Rivers boat shooting The Eagle Online:
PDP calls for investigation into Rivers boat shooting


   More Picks
1 Five things you should know about late music icon, Victor Uwaifo - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
2 Motorcyclists block road as truck crushes man to death - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 BBNaija: I don’t see other girls, they look like bags of rice – Saga to Nini - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 NERC Orders DisCos to Increase Electricity Tariff Effect From September 1 - Signal, 19 hours ago
5 I have not stepped down as National Chairman of PDP – Secondus - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
6 I worked for Aregbesola’s success, don’t know why he won’t support me – Oyetola - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 My family issue is nobody’s business – Rude Boy reacts to divorce report - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 COVID-19 Nigeria: 190,983 confirmed cases and 2,361 recorded deaths as of 29th August 2021 - The Info Stride, 9 hours ago
9 2023: I have hopes, not fears for Nigeria, says Oshiomhole - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 My family problem is nobody's business - Paul Okoye speaks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info