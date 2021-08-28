Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG begins payment of N20,000 to each of over 74,000 vulnerable households in Kogi
News photo Vanguard News  -  The Federal Government has commenced the payment of N20,000 stipend to each of over 74,000 beneficiaries in Kogi State, under its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cash Transfer: FG begins payment of N20,000 each to over 74,000 vulnerable households in Kogi Nigerian Tribune:
Cash Transfer: FG begins payment of N20,000 each to over 74,000 vulnerable households in Kogi
FG begins cash transfers to vulnerable households in Kogi, Sokoto Premium Times:
FG begins cash transfers to vulnerable households in Kogi, Sokoto
FG Begins Payment Of Conditional Cash Transfer To 10,000 Indigent Ogun Families Independent:
FG Begins Payment Of Conditional Cash Transfer To 10,000 Indigent Ogun Families
FG digital payment of Conditional cash Transfer in FCT -NigPilot Nigerian Pilot:
FG digital payment of Conditional cash Transfer in FCT -NigPilot


   More Picks
1 My feet are currently planted in rooms no one thought I was qualified for — Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita says - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
2 Moment Burna Boy Makes Grand Entrance In A Spaceship To His Show At O2 Arena (Video) - Gbextra Online Portal, 22 hours ago
3 200 of over 1000 students abducted in Nigeria since Dec 2020 still in captivity — UNICEF - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
4 1 killed, 3 injured as gunmen invade Fulani settlement in Abuja - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
5 PDP NEC confirms October for national convention, picks Abuja as venue - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
6 Mike Ezuruonye reacts to allegation of scamming women - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Buhari Govt treating bandits worse than IPOB - Presidency - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Teenager recounts how he was hypnotised by suspected ritualists who took him to Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Taliban takeover: FG finally reveals why Nigeria isn't carrying out evacuation in Afghanistan - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 NERC Orders DisCos to Increase Electricity Tariff Effect From September 1 - Signal, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info