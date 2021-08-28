Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Victor Uwaifo brought glory to Nigeria, Buhari mourns
The Punch  - The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has mourned the late Victor Uwaifo, stating that the legendary highlife musician brought glory to Nigeria.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari mourns Victor Uwaifo’s death The Nation:
Buhari mourns Victor Uwaifo’s death
He Lived For Many Firsts, Buhari Mourns Legendary Victor Uwaifo Leadership:
He Lived For Many Firsts, Buhari Mourns Legendary Victor Uwaifo
"He left a legacy of successes in many areas of life" - Buhari reacts to Victor Uwaifo The Herald:
"He left a legacy of successes in many areas of life" - Buhari reacts to Victor Uwaifo's death
‘Guitar Boy,’ Sir Victor Uwaifo Is Dead The Will:
‘Guitar Boy,’ Sir Victor Uwaifo Is Dead
Veteran Musician Victor Uwaifo Is Dead Global Village Extra:
Veteran Musician Victor Uwaifo Is Dead
President Buhari reacts to Victor Uwaifo’s death, makes prayer Politics Nigeria:
President Buhari reacts to Victor Uwaifo’s death, makes prayer


   More Picks
1 My feet are currently planted in rooms no one thought I was qualified for — Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita says - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
2 Moment Burna Boy Makes Grand Entrance In A Spaceship To His Show At O2 Arena (Video) - Gbextra Online Portal, 22 hours ago
3 200 of over 1000 students abducted in Nigeria since Dec 2020 still in captivity — UNICEF - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
4 1 killed, 3 injured as gunmen invade Fulani settlement in Abuja - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
5 PDP NEC confirms October for national convention, picks Abuja as venue - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
6 Mike Ezuruonye reacts to allegation of scamming women - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Buhari Govt treating bandits worse than IPOB - Presidency - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Teenager recounts how he was hypnotised by suspected ritualists who took him to Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Taliban takeover: FG finally reveals why Nigeria isn't carrying out evacuation in Afghanistan - Legit, 22 hours ago
10 NERC Orders DisCos to Increase Electricity Tariff Effect From September 1 - Signal, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info