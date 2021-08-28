Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I have not stepped down as National Chairman of PDP – Secondus
News photo Republican Nigeria  - The embattled chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said that he has not stepped down as leader of the opposition party.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Have Not Stepped Down As PDP National Chairman - Secondus Leadership:
I Have Not Stepped Down As PDP National Chairman - Secondus
I Vanguard News:
I've not stepped down- Secondus
I haven’t stepped down as PDP Chairman – Secondus Premium Times:
I haven’t stepped down as PDP Chairman – Secondus
PDP: I have not stepped down - Secondus The Sun:
PDP: I have not stepped down - Secondus
PDP crisis: I haven The News Guru:
PDP crisis: I haven't stepped down as chairman - Secondus
I’m still the chairman of PDP – Secondus The News:
I’m still the chairman of PDP – Secondus
Secondus: I am still the PDP chairman - P.M. News PM News:
Secondus: I am still the PDP chairman - P.M. News
I Remain PDP Chairman, I Have Not Stepped Down – Secondus Tunde Ednut:
I Remain PDP Chairman, I Have Not Stepped Down – Secondus
I Remain PDP Chairman, I Have Not Stepped Down – Secondus Naija News:
I Remain PDP Chairman, I Have Not Stepped Down – Secondus


   More Picks
1 Five things you should know about late music icon, Victor Uwaifo - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
2 Motorcyclists block road as truck crushes man to death - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 BBNaija: I don’t see other girls, they look like bags of rice – Saga to Nini - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 NERC Orders DisCos to Increase Electricity Tariff Effect From September 1 - Signal, 19 hours ago
5 I have not stepped down as National Chairman of PDP – Secondus - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
6 I worked for Aregbesola’s success, don’t know why he won’t support me – Oyetola - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 My family issue is nobody’s business – Rude Boy reacts to divorce report - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 2023: I have hopes, not fears for Nigeria, says Oshiomhole - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 My family problem is nobody's business - Paul Okoye speaks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Hilarious! Dino Melaye fires hot prayers against Arsenal coach, Mike Arteta (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info