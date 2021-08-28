Journalists Not Our Problem – IPOB Debunks Claims Of Attacking South-East Newsmen

IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday, described journalists as partners in progress.





